Great Pershing Balloon Derby kicks off Friday near Brookfield

The 46th Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be held this weekend. Green Hills Ballooning, Incorporated sponsors the event, which will include activities in and near Brookfield from September 2nd through 5th.

The South Main Night Flame will be on the night of September 2nd. September 3rd will include multiple balloon flights, East Twin Park activities from 10 am to 3 pm, and the balloon derby parade on Main Street at noon. There will be more balloon flights on September 4th and the morning of September 5th.

The balloon flights will be held at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site. There will be food and souvenirs at the launch site. Launch site admission is $3.00 per person or a maximum of $10.00 per vehicle. Children younger than four years old will be admitted for free. Weekend passes are available for $20.00 at NCM Graphics. A weekend pass allows all occupants of one vehicle onto Spectator Field.

Balloon rides will not be sold and drones are not permitted.

Activities for the Great Pershing Balloon Derby this weekend are subject to weather conditions.

More information can be found on the Great Pershing Balloon Derby Facebook page.