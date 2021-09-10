Main Street Chillicothe announces details on annual October Wine Walk and Concert

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Main Street Chillicothe’s annual October Wine Walk and Concert in Downtown Chillicothe will feature the band Members Only. The event on October 8th is a fundraiser for Main Street Chillicothe.

The wine walk will start at 4:30 that afternoon, and registration in front of the Chamber of Commerce Building will last until 7:45. Participants will receive a wine map and wristband when checking in.

The Members Only concert will be at the Silver Moon Plaza from 7:30 to 10:30. Attendees must have a wristband to get into the Silver Moon Plaza.

Four hundred tickets will be available for the October Wine Walk and Concert. Tickets will cost $35 each. Tickets can be purchased via a link on the Main Street Chillicothe Facebook page.

Main Street Chillicothe encourages participants to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Some business owners may want customers to wear masks.

Questions about the event on October 8th should be directed to the Main Street Chillicothe Office at 660-646-4071. This year’s chairperson is Lisa Schoonover.

