Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Rick Cole, digital media director at North Central Missouri College, presented the program at the Thursday, Sept. 9 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Brian Upton presided at the business meeting, Chris Hoffman gave the prayer, and Dave Bain was the sergeant at arms.

Cole is beginning his third year at NCMC. As well as instructing two digital media classes, he also works with students and staff in producing videos that promote both NCMC and the community. Several events have been live-streamed, such as graduation, the back to school convocation for staff and sports contests, and there have also been videos recorded featuring students and staff talking about various topics, news, and advertising about the college, which are then posted to the NCMC social media sites, including the website. It is hoped to live stream some off-campus events this year, including out-of-town sporting events. The media program also produces a podcast – Pirate People – featuring students and staff. While the digital media program is just over two years old, Cole noted that he continues to get more students involved. He has been going to high schools to promote the program for those students who have an interest in digital media.

During the business meeting, members were asked to sign up to help with the annual Rotary Fish Fry, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the FFA cookshack near the Rock Barn. It will be a drive-through event, beginning at 5 p.m. Members were asked to provide desserts for the 220 meals available.

It was announced the Sept. 23 meeting would be held at the home of Joe DeVorss, where members will tour his chestnut tree farm. Members will meet at 6 p.m. for the tour, followed by a hot dog/hamburger cookout. Members are to bring a side dish, their own drink, and a lawn chair for seating. Guests are invited.

Plans continue for the Oct. 16 Missouri Day Parade, sponsored by the Rotary Club, with a Zoom meeting of the parade committee scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The program for the Sept. 16 meeting will be presented by Jamey Honeycutt, the new owner of the Trenton Republican-Times newspaper.

Related