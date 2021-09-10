Resurfacing projects to begin soon in Mercer, Grundy, and Linn counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resurfacing project will begin soon on Route Y in Mercer and Grundy counties and Route E in Grundy and Linn counties. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Magruder Paving, LLC to complete the project, including multiple other routes (see below).

The contractor plans to begin Wednesday, Sept. 15, with resurfacing on Route Y between Route E (Mercer County) and Route 6 (Grundy County). Approximately two weeks later, they will move to Route E between Route 6 (Grundy County) and Route 139 (Linn County).

Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late October.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Several other routes in this project will be resurfaced in the spring of 2022, though a schedule has not yet been determined. These routes include:

Route 149 from Route 6 in Novinger (Adair County) to Route AA in Putnam County

Route E in Putnam County from U.S. Route 139 to the Iowa state line

Route K from U.S. Route 136 in Putnam County to Route E in Sullivan County

Route T in Sullivan County from Route 5 to Route C

