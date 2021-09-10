North Mercer Board of Education approve boys and girls golf; adopt payment policy for employees on COVID quarantine days

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education September 8th determined the district will pay employees for all COVID-19 quarantine days that are linked to contact tracing through the school. Superintendent Dan Owens reports the district will also pay for 10 days of quarantine for all other reasons.

An amendment was approved to the supplemental salary schedule to raise the pay for a basketball scoreboard operator from $8 to $20 per game.

The board approved 21st Century Grant employee contracts. The extra-duty contracts for 25 employees are to be paid through the federal grant. Responsibilities range from the program director to after school tutors.

The board approved starting boys and girls golf in the spring. Shaye Brewer will be the coach. During the MSHSAA spring boys season, North Mercer will compete as a coed team.

A sponsorship was approved of a table and program announcement for the Missouri Basketball Association Hall of Fame Banquet to be held in Springfield October 23rd.

The October North Mercer Board of Education meeting will be moved due to a varsity softball game October 11th. The meeting date is to be determined after the district softball schedule is announced.

The board discussed two bids for a new front window in the school building and live streaming options for basketball contests and other activities. No action was taken.

