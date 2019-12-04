Livingston County Sheriff’s Department seeking public support for Secret Santa Project

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for support of its Annual Secret Santa Project to help residents having a difficult time due to uncontrollable situations.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the goal of the project “is to help kind-hearted people with a hand up, show…good things happen to good people, and share…love and friendship….” In the past, the sheriff’s office has helped people who were on their death bed, children, and seniors who were ill, not able to keep warm, and too proud to ask for help.

Community members and area businesses wishing to contribute can send a check or money order to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 901 Webster Street in Chillicothe, Missouri 64601 with attention to Sheriff Steve Cox or Captain Sindy Thomas. A return name and address should also be included, if possible.

Questions about the Secret Santa Project should be directed to Cox or Thomas at 660-646-0515.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares