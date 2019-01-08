Livingston County Sheriff reports potential scam involving law enforcement

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says several Missouri sheriffs have reported a scam involving someone collecting public information from a local sheriff’s office or police department. The information includes address, phone number, and names of officers.

The scammer calls someone from a spoofed phone number to appear to be with a specific law enforcement agency and uses the name of one of the employees of the agency. The caller reportedly claims the victim has a warrant, unpaid taxes, or some other “wrongdoing” and portrays a need to send money in order to avoid arrest and court appearance.

Cox notes a scam like this has or will happen in Livingston County at some point, and scammers usually operate outside of the United States and know there is little chance of being arrested.