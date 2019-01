Trenton City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports a new filing for Trenton City Council for the April election.

Danny Brewer has filed for Second Ward Councilman which means there is a race for that position, as Robert Romesburg previously filed for the Second Ward.

Other previous filings for the Trenton City Council were Kenneth Weaver and Glen Briggs for First Ward Councilman, Harry Kately for Third Ward Councilman, and Nick McHargue for mayor.