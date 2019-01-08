Changes to planned closures on Chariton County Route D this week

Work along Route D in Chariton County is progressing quicker than anticipated. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation had planned to work only between Route 5 and Mussel Fork Avenue this week, but will wrap that culvert replacement work up today.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, January 9 through the 11th, they will close Route D between Mussel Fork Avenue and Tonka Lane between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to replace culverts under the roadway. The road will reopen to all traffic each afternoon.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during these closures.