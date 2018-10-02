Livingston County Library to host author Laura Moriarty

The Livingston County Library announces Laura Moriarty as the guest author for the 2nd Annual Lillian DesMarias Speaker Series, which will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center Saturday, October 6, 2018, from 3-5pm. Doors will open for seating at 2:30 pm. This event is free to the public.

Laura Moriarty lives in Lawrence, Kansas and earned a degree in social work before returning for her M.A. in Creative Writing at the University of Kansas. She was the recipient of the George Bennett Fellowship for Creative Writing at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and is now a professor of Creative Writing at the University of Kansas. She has written five novels: The Center of Everything (2003), The Rest of Her Life (2007), While I’m Falling (2009), The Chaperone (2012), and her newest, American Heart (2018), which is a young adult novel set in Hannibal, Missouri. The Chaperone has been adapted into an upcoming film starring Haley Lu Richardson, Miranda Otto, Blythe Danner, and Elizabeth McGovern.

Moriarty will be speaking on “The Art and Craft of Writing”. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session followed by a book signing. Two of Laura’s books, American Heart and The Chaperone, will be available for purchase at the event, while supplies last. Each book is $10 and may be paid for with cash or check.

The Lillian DesMarias Speaker Series is made possible by the Livingston County Library Charitable Trust, which was formed to manage an endowment left to the library by Ms. DesMarias, who was the Livingston County Library Director from 1970-1979. Arrangements for the appearance of Laura Moriarty made through HarperCollins Speakers Bureau, NY, NY.