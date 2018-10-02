Two boys hurt when vehicle strikes debris on I-35

Two boys from Hamilton received minor injuries when the car they were passengers in, struck debris last evening on Interstate 35 that became lodged under the vehicle.

The state patrol reports both 15-year-old Chase Mathews and 12-year-old Devon Mathews were taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The boys were passengers in the vehicle driven by 55-year-old Cindy Sanson, also of Hamilton, who wasn’t hurt.

The accident last night at 7:35 pm occurred six miles south of Cameron. Minor damage was noted to the car as it came to a controlled stop and all occupants were using seatbelts.