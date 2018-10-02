Portion of Putnam County placed under boil advisory

An area southeast of Unionville has been placed under a precautionary boil water advisory by the Putnam County Water Supply District Number One.

The advisory affects all rural customers on Route W, starting at Laurel Trail, continuing south to Peppy Trail and all side roads between those points. The advisory also affects customers on Route AA starting at 360th road and continuing to Highway 149 and all side roads between those points.

The boil water advisory as a precaution was issued Monday afternoon and extends until Wednesday afternoon for those areas of rural Putnam County.