Audio: CEO of Wright Memorial Hospital discuses strategy that led to consolidation of employment positions

Chief Executive Officer of Wright Memorial Hospital, Steve Schieber, discusses factors that led to the consolidation of management and other positions at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Schieber reported over 80 hospitals in rural America have closed in recent years and noted more than 40 percent of hospitals in rural America have negative operating levels.

In an interview with KTTN’s John Anthony, Schieber explains Saint Luke’s Health System’s decision to streamline positions where possible.

Steve Schieber, speaking on behalf of Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.