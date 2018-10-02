Audio: Missouri receives extension on REAL ID until August, 2019

You’ll still be able to use your current Missouri driver’s license to fly domestically, at least through August 1. Brian Hauswirth with Missourinet has the story.

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has officially granted Missouri an extension through August 2019, to satisfy requirements of the REAL ID Act and its regulations. Revenue officials say that during the extension, federal agencies will accept Missouri-issued driver licenses and ID cards for official purposes, including domestic air travel.