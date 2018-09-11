Livingston County Health Center wins coveted award from USDA

The Livingston County Health Center’s Women, Infants, and Children Program have received a Loving Support Award of Excellence from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The award program was established to recognize agencies that provide exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support services.

Only agencies that operated a peer counseling program for at least one year and met the required core components related to breastfeeding, peer counseling, and community partnerships were eligible. Peer counselors are mothers who have personal experiences with breastfeeding and are trained to provide basic information and support to mothers interested in breastfeeding.

The Livingston County Health Center’s WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor is Amanda Kline. She provides education through prenatal breastfeeding classes, support through a monthly group for mothers, calls, and texts to breastfeeding parents, and encouragement to pregnant mothers wanting to try breastfeeding. She also rents breast pumps to mothers going back to work.

Peer counselors have worked in the community to create Breastfeeding Friendly Workplaces, held Normalizing Nursing in Public events at the courthouse, hosted a baby shower for pregnant mothers interested in breastfeeding, and recruited mothers for an annual breastfeeding support billboard on Washington Street.

The Livingston County Health Center also employs International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Anita Perry who is available to assist families in their breastfeeding journey.

Call the Health Center at 660-646-5506 for more information.