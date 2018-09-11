Finances top Jamesport Board of Education meeting

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education Monday evening accepted a bid for a certificate of deposit investment.

The accepted bid was from the Home Exchange Bank for a CD investment of $500,000, with a 12-month term, at a rate of 2.15%. The board also moved to cash the CD maturing in October to maintain necessary cash on hand until local tax dollars are received in December and January. The money will be reinvested at that time.

The board approved bus routes as well as a list of fundraising requests for the school year.

In an executive session, the updated substitute teacher list was approved.