Additional requests to be made at Trenton Board of Adjustments meeting

Two requests have been added to the Trenton Board of Adjustments public hearing next month.

The hearing will be at the Trenton City Hall on the night of October 1st at 7 o’clock.

Kevin and Sharon Neff will request a 10-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 25 feet to allow for the construction of a two-car garage on property at 1734 Skier Point.

Randall and Crystal Oneal will request a 480 square-foot variance on the required 720 square feet for an accessory structure to allow for the construction of a garage on property at 706 East 6th Street.