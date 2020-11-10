Livingston County Health Center reports two COVID-19 related deaths bringing total to 15

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports two more COVID-19-related deaths, which brings the total deaths to 15.

Ten new COVID-19 cases have also been added for a total of 564. Seventy of the cases are active, with 13 in facilities, 46 in the community, and 11 in schools. The health center notes the active school cases include Tina-Avalon, Hale, and the Chillicothe high, middle, and elementary schools.

The facility actives are predominantly at the Livingston Manor, with a few cases in other county nursing homes. There are 15 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Livingston County.

