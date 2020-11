Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department has received its shipment of high dose influenza vaccine for seniors.

Flu shots will be available for individuals at least 65 years old on a first-come, first-served basis at the health department of Unionville on November 12th from 8 o’clock to 11:30 and 1:30 to 5 o’clock.

Contact the Putnam County Health Department for more information at 947-2429.

