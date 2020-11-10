“Downtown Dollars” promotion, starting November 23rd, to feature eight Trenton merchants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Discounts and offers from eight locally-owned businesses in Trenton will be featured on Downtown Dollars cards that can be used the week of November 23rd through 28th.

Participants in the promotion are Lucky Dog Embroidery, Howard’s, Vintage Vines, the Main Street Mercantile, Chumbley’s, Pet Central, Fueled Up Nutrition, and Grand River Press and Design.

Main Street Trenton Executive Director Megan Taul says each Downtown Dollars card costs $5.00, and each offer is good for one use per card. The cards can be purchased at Vintage Vines, Howard’s Department Store, and the Main Street Trenton office.

Several businesses have also donated toward a giveaway basket. Participants can return their cards to Vintage Vines or Howard’s by November 29thfor a chance to win the basket.

