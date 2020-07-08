Livingston County Health Center confirms another case of COVID-19; Total case count now 26

Livingston County Health Center has received notification of additional positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was symptomatic and will be isolating for 14 days. Close contacts are being notified of their exposure.

The additional case brings Livingston’s total case count to 26 positives, which include 15 active cases and 11 released from isolation. Those released from isolation have met criteria according to CDC guidance and can return to normal activities. They are considered unable to spread the virus.

The health center urges the public to continue to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing, and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

