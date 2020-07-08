Linn County Health Department reports investigations with local business and wedding at Young’s Lodge

The Linn County Health Department is working on COVID-19 contact investigations.

As part of one investigation, the health department has worked with Tastee Treat and its owners Larry and Ethel Head to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The health department notes the owners were not required to close Tastee Treat, but they did “out of an abundance of caution” for the community and employees. The business will be closed for two weeks. Individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and believe they have been exposed are asked to call their primary care provider or the Linn County Health Department to discuss risk assessment, possible testing, and the next steps.

As part of another contact investigation, the health department advises individuals who attended a wedding at Young’s Lodge on the Chariton Saturday, July 4th to monitor for symptoms related to possible COVID-19 exposure. Persons who attended the wedding and may have been exposed are asked to call the Linn County Health Department to discuss risk assessment, possible testing, and the next steps at 660-258-7251. Individuals who exhibit symptoms are asked to contact their health care provider to seek testing and remain home away from others while awaiting results.

The Linn County Health Department reported the county had a total of 23 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, July 6th. Six were under isolation precautions.

