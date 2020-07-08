Resurfacing schedule for Highway 6 in Daviess and Grundy counties

The replacement of sidewalks in Trenton will soon be complete as MoDOT plans to begin resurfacing Highway 6 (9th Street) through Trenton. The resurfacing is set to begin on July 27, 2020, within the city limits of Trenton, with all sidewalk and asphalt overlay work in Trenton being completed by late August.

Resurfacing is scheduled to begin soon on Highway Route 69 from Interstate 35 to Route 6, and Route 6 from Highway 69 to the Muddy Creek Bridge just east of Highway 65 in Trenton. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete the multi-stage project to resurface and improve shoulders throughout the project limits and to rehabilitate sidewalks within the city of Trenton.

The currently planned schedule of work is:

May 7 – end of August: Sidewalk rehabilitation within the city of Trenton

July 9 – July 24: Asphalt overlay on U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 from I-35 to Route V west of Jamesport (The roadway between Route V and Trenton will receive a different surface treatment under a separate contract.)

July 13 – 24: Signal work on Route 6 at Harris Avenue in Trenton

July 27 – 30: Asphalt overlay on Route 6 within the city limits of Trenton from the railroad bridge to the Muddy Creek Bridge.

July 27 – Aug. 14: Rumble strips, guardrail, and pavement marking installation

Aug. 3 – 12: Signal work on Route 6 at Main Street in Trenton

Late August: After all sidewalk work is completed, asphalt overlay on the remaining sections of roadway in Trenton

Aug. 26 – Sept. 1: Pavement marking within the city limits of Trenton

During the resurfacing west of Trenton, roadways will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car and flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone. Where the roadway is four-lane in Trenton, one lane each direction may be closed. A 12-foot width restriction throughout the project will be in place until all work is complete. Motorists will encounter delays and may wish to seek an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change. Motorists are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades and to eliminate distractions, as crews will be working in close proximity to the traveling public.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares