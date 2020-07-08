Mercer County Health Department to sponsor ATV safety course

The Mercer County Health Department will sponsor an ATV safety course at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton. The course for youth riders will be July 18th from 10 o’clock to noon by appointment only.

Each child must wear a long sleeve shirt, pants, boots that cover the ankle, and gloves. ATVs will be provided. There will be free helmet certificates for those who complete the course. ATVs will be cleaned and sanitized. Social distancing will be enforced.

Call the Mercer County Health Department for an appointment for the ATV safety course on July 18th at 660-748-3630.

The Mercer County Fair will be held July 15th through the 18th.

