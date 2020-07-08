Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeks assistance in identifying vehicle

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in an incident under investigation.

The sheriff’s office notes a Carroll County resident reported an abandoned trailer in a suspicious location Tuesday, July 7th. Upon further investigation, it was determined the trailer was stolen from Marceline the evening of Sunday, July 5th.

A nearby building’s surveillance video system recorded video of the suspect vehicle. Pictures from the video are available on the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is asked to contact the Marceline Police Department at 660-376-3556 or Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 542-2200.

