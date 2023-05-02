Livingston County Health Center conducting county-wide community health assessment

The Livingston County Health Center is conducting a county-wide community health assessment. The assessment will assist the health center in identifying health needs and disparities in the county. It will also allow staff members to address gaps with added, increased, or focused services. Survey responses will be kept confidential, and residents who respond will not be asked to provide their names. A zip code is requested to aid the health center in identifying specific gaps and health disparities in public health services in specific communities and areas of the county. The survey is expected to take less than 10 minutes to complete. Residents who respond will not receive any compensation or incentive to participate. Participation is voluntary, and someone can withdraw during the survey for any reason. You may click on this link to begin the community health assessment. Questions about the community health assessment can be sent to the health center administrator by emailing Sherry Weldon. She can also be reached on weekdays from 8 to 4 pm at 660-646-5506.