City of Laredo awarded $470K grant for wastewater collection and treatment

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The City of Laredo, Missouri has been awarded $470,305 by the Department of Economic Development Community Block Grant Program.

The funds will be used to implement Wastewater Improvements to the city’s wastewater collection and treatment system. USDA Rural Development is also funding the program with a $187,000 loan to the city and $301,750 in grant funds. The city will provide $3,000 of in-kind funds. The total project cost is $962,055.

Green Hills Regional Planning Commission provided grant writing services to the city for the CDBG application.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

“Strong infrastructure is fundamental to the well-being of our state and every Missourian,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Whether through repairing roadways or improving public safety, the Community Development Block Grant program is improving lives statewide. We’re always proud to make investments that help ensure communities have solid foundations for success.”

For more information about this project or assistance with economic or community development projects, contact Green Hills Regional Planning Commission at 660-359-5636

Related