Livingston County Health Center changes schedule for walk-in patients wanting COVID-19 vaccine

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe has changed its hours for walk-in COVID-19 vaccines due to an increase in the need for testing.

The shots will now be given on a walk-in basis Tuesday and Thursdays only from 8 o’clock to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock. They were previously available every weekday.

The Livingston County Health Center reported May 17th a surge in COVID-19 cases for May. Forty-two cases had been added for the month so far through the morning of May 17th, and 35 of those cases were added last week.

