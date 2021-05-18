Mercer County Sheriff responds to call of suicidal juvenile

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports a Children’s Division worker negotiated a peaceful outcome with a suicidal juvenile in Princeton on May 17th.

The sheriff’s office and Mercer County Ambulance District responded to the residence where the juvenile was reportedly holding a knife to his or her chest. The ambulance transported the youth to a medical facility for further evaluation.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone contemplating harming himself or herself or who knows someone who is to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

