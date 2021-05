Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports eight new COVID-19 cases have been added since May 13 for a total of 1,079. Eight cases are active.

The health department notes there has been a slight uptick in cases across the state. Residents are advised to consider getting vaccinated now that doses are readily available.

Twenty-two point four percent of Grundy County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 25.1% have received their first dose. There have been 4,328 doses administered.

