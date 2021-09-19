Lineville woman injured after crashing into building in Princeton demolishing car

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Lineville, Iowa resident was hurt late Saturday night in Princeton when the car she was driving went off a street and crashed into a building on High Street South of Highway 65

Seventy-six-year-old Linda Conlon was taken to Wayne County Hospital in Corydon, Iowa with moderate injuries.

The car was southbound on Highway 65, traveled through an intersection, went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and embankment, crashed into a building, and came to rest on its wheels inside the building.

The car was demolished and it is unknown whether Conlon was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol was assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, which listed the building as Elm Street Storage.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff)

