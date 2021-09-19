Patrol reports the arrest of a man on multiple allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Saint Paul, Minnesota man was arrested Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021, in Harrison County.

Thirty-four-year-old Larvell Elmore was accused of felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles an hour or more, careless and imprudent driving, failure to halt at a stop sign, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elmore was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

