Patrol reports the arrest of a man on multiple allegations

Local News September 19, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Saint Paul, Minnesota man was arrested Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021, in Harrison County.

Thirty-four-year-old Larvell Elmore was accused of felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles an hour or more, careless and imprudent driving, failure to halt at a stop sign, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elmore was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

