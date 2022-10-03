Lillian DesMarias Youth Library hosting annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is hosting its Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest for children and families.

There will be six categories the pumpkin can be entered into: 2 and under, ages 3-5, ages 6-9, ages 10-12, teen, or a family entry. There will be a prize for each category. Pumpkins need to be turned into the Youth Library.

There are three rules: 1) The pumpkin needs to be created by the individual or group that is submitting the pumpkin 2) No cutting into the pumpkin 3) The pumpkin must be submitted to the Youth Library by the deadline of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. Pumpkins of any size, shape, or color can be used.

The pumpkins will remain on display for patrons to cast their votes starting October 24 through the end of the day on Saturday, October 29. The votes will be tallied and announced on Monday, October 31. Voting can also be done on Facebook. Pumpkins may be picked up from October 31-November 5. Any pumpkins not picked up will be disposed of.

For more information about this program and any upcoming youth programs, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email at [email protected].