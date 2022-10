Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Texas resident was injured Sunday morning in an accident six miles north of Cameron.

Fifty-five-year-old Bobby Bush of Rockwall, Texas received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The northbound car traveled off the east side of Interstate 35 and struck a sign.

Extensive damage was noted to the vehicle and the patrol said Bush was using a seat belt.