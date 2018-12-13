Lawson man seriously injured in rollover crash on Route C

A resident of Lawson was injured Wednesday when the driver swerved his vehicle to avoid an animal in the road, traveled off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Seventy-three-year-old Craig Andrae received serious injuries in the accident and was taken by Lawson Fire and Rescue to the Liberty Hospital.

The accident on Ray County Route C was east of Lawson at 9:30 in the morning. The vehicle, which overturned onto its top, received extensive damage and troopers report Andrae was wearing a seat belt.