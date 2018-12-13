Sam Graves announces nominations to United States military academies

Representative Sam Graves, has announced the United States Military Service Academy nominations for students in Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District. Each year, members of Congress are tasked with selecting qualified students from their respective districts to attend one of America’s prestigious military academies.

“North Missouri year in and year out has produced impressive candidates for our nation’s military academies,” said Rep. Graves, who notified each student by phone of their nomination. “This year is no exception. I am proud of all the young men and women who have sought out and received nominations, and I thank all of them for their willingness to serve this country. I know that each of the individuals who received a nomination will make North Missouri proud at their respective academies.

The following students from across north Missouri received nominations from Congressman Graves:

Andrew Beldo, Parkville – US Military Academy (Park Hill South HS)

Jake Johnson, Smithville – US Air Force Academy (Smithville HS)

Michael Johnson, Kansas City – US Air Force Academy (Staley HS)

Duke Maddox, Parkville – US Merchant Marine Academy (Park Hill South HS)

John Maune, Hannibal – US Military Academy (Hannibal HS)

Riley Nofziger, Lee’s Summit – US Naval Academy (Lee’s Summit HS)

Ben Rath, Kearney – US Air Force Academy (Kearney HS)

Luke Termorshuizen, Edgerton – US Naval Academy (Smithville HS)

Mason Walk, Maryville – US Naval Academy (Maryville HS)

Jadyn Yoder, Smithville – US Air Force Academy (Smithville HS)

Taylor Young, Riverside – US Merchant Marine Academy (Park Hill South HS)

The nomination system is a very competitive process. Various military academies hold extremely selective admission standards. To help in the nomination process, Rep. Graves created an Academy Nominations Review Board. The board made up of service academy graduates and citizens of the Sixth District, interviewed and reviewed all applicants before making final recommendations to Rep. Graves.