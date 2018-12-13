Grundy R-5 Board of Education reviews Missouri Assessment Program test scores

Grundy R-5 Board of Education members at a meeting last night approved the audit for the just-concluded school year with no discrepancies found.

An evaluation of the vocational agriculture program was approved and a report was presented to the board by the special education director.

The board reviewed MAP (Missouri Assessment Program) test scores for the elementary grades as well as 7th and 8th grades. Several students also were recognized for recent achievements.

New requirements were reviewed for the school calendar beginning with the 2019-2020 year. Bus transportation was discussed regarding next year, with no decisions made as of this time.

In a closed session, the board voted to eliminate a part-time paraprofessional position beginning when classes resume on January 3rd.

A special meeting of the Grundy R-5 school board is scheduled Wednesday, December 19th. It will be a closed executive session at 4:15 that day for personnel.