Large portion of Sullivan County under boil advisory due to flood-damaged mains

The Sullivan County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for several customers because of flood-damaged water mains.

The district is in the process of making repairs but had to wait for flood waters to recede for some of the work. Most of the problem area was in the western part of Sullivan County north of the Humphreys area.

The precautionary boil advisory includes the towns of Osgood, Harris, all public water supply customers along Highway 139 between Newtown and Highway 6, those along Jasper, Kelp, Helium, Autumn, Arrow, Oakland, Raven, Bear, Aspen, Rock, Robin, Rainbow, Show, and Kingston Roads as well as those along Acorn, Berry, Boulder, Austin, Adams, Alloy, and Almond Drives.

Other areas included in the advisory are Route E between Route K and about one and one-half miles west of the Mercer/Sullivan County line, 90th Nest, Northeast Marble Lane, Route PP, Route W north of Highway 6 to Route E, Route TT, Route KK and Route EE.