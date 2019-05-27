Authorities arrest area residents over Memorial Day weekend

The Highway Patrol reports several arrests in area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Sara Service of Blythedale was arrested in Worth County and accused of speeding 16 to 19 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, owner operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license. She was transported to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office before being released.

The Patrol arrested 20-year-old Dawson Davis of Altamont in Daviess County and accused him of felony possession of an illegal explosive device, minor in possession of alcohol, and speeding. He was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-nine-year-old Amanda Athey of Novinger was arrested in Adair County on a felony Adair County warrant for domestic assault. Online court information shows she has been charged with third-degree domestic assault with a bond of is $5,000 cash only.

Athey was transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty-four-year-old Fernando Duran Flores of Lawrence, Kansas was arrested in Caldwell County on an accusation of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol also arrested 44-year-old James Dunlap of Milan in Sullivan County and accused him of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Dunlap was transported to the Sullivan County Jail before he was released.