Trenton picks up 10.66 inches of rain so far in May, 2019 and 21.82 inches for the year

Grundy County Emergency Management reports Route A north of Trenton will be reduced to one lane of traffic due to damage from flooding of this weekend. The one-lane travel on Route A, west of the railroad tracks, is expected to continue until further notice.

Grundy County Emergency Management also reports a portion of Route Double N has been damaged north of Northeast 65th which is in the northeast quadrant of Grundy County. Motorists are asked to use caution at both locations.

Motorists who notice damage to roads, bridges, or buildings are asked to take photos and send them to the Grundy County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Just one hundredth (.01) of an inch of rain was noted as of 7 o’clock Monday morning at both KTTN and the government location at the Trenton water plant on West Crowder. That makes it the tenth consecutive day for measurable rain in Trenton, which might be a record. That is nearly seven and a half inches (7.45) in that 10-day stretch.

For the month, Trenton has received 10.66 inches of rain making May 2019, the fourth most for May rainfall in Trenton dating back in our weather information from 1918 until the present.

Trenton has had measurable amounts of rain on 20 of the 27 days this month. Our year to date total is 21.82 inches compared to last year at 5.75.