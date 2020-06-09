The Laredo R-7 School District will hold preschool and kindergarten round up next month. Three, four, and five year olds will be screened the morning of July 17th from 8:30 to 11:30.

Children who will be four years old by August 1st are eligible for the 2020-2021 preschool program. To enroll a child, schedule an appointment for the prekindergarten screening.

Students who are attending preschool need to sign up for the kindergarten screening. The Dial 4 assessment will also be administered.

A child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card should be brought to the child’s appointment July 17th. Contact the Laredo R-7 School to schedule an appointment at 286-2225.

