A Trenton woman was arrested Monday, June 8th on an alleged technical probation violation of special conditions.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 28 year old Josy Simmons’s original charge was possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabionoid.

Her bond was set at $2,500 cash only. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court Thursday, June 11th.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 8 Shares