12-year-old girl hurt in crash near Milan

The Highway Patrol reports a 12 year old girl from Harris sustained moderate injuries as the result of a minivan running off the road and striking a road sign five miles northwest of Milan the night of Monday, June 8th. The girl was taken to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan. No injuries were reported for driver 39 year old Amy Van of Harris.

The minivan traveled west on Route E before cresting a hill, running off the right side of the road, and hitting the sign. The vehicle received minor damage.

The Patrol notes the driver and girl wore safety devices. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

