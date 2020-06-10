Laredo Board of Education accepts bids, increases school lunch cost

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted several bids the evening of Tuesday, June 9th. A school representative reports they included MFA Oil for propane for 92 cents, Prairie Farms for milk at different prices for different items, Landes for fuel at five cents less than the pump price, and WCA for trash removal for $80.30 per month.

The board approved increasing the school lunch cost to $2.60 for 2020-2021. Also approved was voluntary student accident insurance for $29 for basic school-time coverage and $105 for basic 24-hour protection.

Professional Development spending was decreased to half of a percent. It is usually one percent.

Other items approved were the tentative transportation report and Kelli Urton as the Parents as Teachers coordinator for next school year.

The career ladder will continue to next school year. Qualification is based on years of experience and hours to go toward tutoring.

The board reviewed the 2019-2020 budget and preliminary budget for 2020-2021. Summer maintenance and the Murphy Scholarship were discussed.

The Laredo Board of Education will hold an end of the year meeting the evening of June 29th at 6 o’clock.

An executive session was held to discuss legal, real estate, personnel, student information, bidding and contracts, personnel records, and confidential records.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares