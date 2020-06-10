Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox warns of a phone scam that was nearly successful in targeting a local resident. He says someone called an intended victim claiming a credit card had been charged nearly $1,200. The caller gained access to the person’s computer, so the computer would be cleaned of the virus or hacker. The caller also obtained the person’s checking account information.

Cox says the resident nearly sent a $600 payment to the scammer. However, the intended victim learned it was not right, and the caller was trying to steal money and personal information. He notes the bank was notified, and steps were taken to secure the resident’s identity and money.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares