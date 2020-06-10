Jamesport City Council discusses parking issue in downtown area

The Jamesport City Council Monday, June 8th discussed a parking problem on Main Street between Broadway and Grant. It was decided to put $75 hundred dollars into the upcoming budget towards an update for the area. City Clerk Shelley Page reports asphalt was laid on three streets last month, and there is a drop off in the pavement on Main Street. The update would involve building up the area where there is a drop off, so vehicles can parallel park again.

City Attorney Lauren Horsman completed work on the city nuisance ordinances. Page notes changes make it easier for the city to enforce the nuisance ordinances. The council was given copies of the changes, which will be updated at the budget meeting June 22nd. The public can examine the changes for the nuisance ordinances and receive a copy of them at the Jamesport City Hall.

The council approved purchasing four new risers for man holes for less than $1,000 total. City Superintendent Trent Brewer said the risers to be purchased are less expensive than other types, and he would like to try them.

Page swore in election winners: incumbent Rob Murphy for the north ward and new member Brandon Robb for the south ward. Mayor Dana Urton appointed Gary Alexander as the mayor pro-tem, Geoff Eads as street commissioner, Rob Murphy for finance, and Brandon Robb for cemetery.

Urton presented a resolution to leaving council member Freda Garner thanking her for her years of service to Jamesport.

After a closed session, the council raised the salaries of the city clerk and superintendent each by $1 per hour. The city clerk will now be paid $13.50 per hour, and the superintendent will be paid $17.50.

