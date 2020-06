According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, Interstate 35 will be narrowed to one lane next week for a construction project.

Contractors will narrow I-35 in both directions beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 15. The interstate will remain narrowed through approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

