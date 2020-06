The Stacy Center of Princeton is offering parents a choice regarding the Iddy Biddy Basketball season being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents can receive a partial refund of $15, or they can have their refund become a donation to the Stacy Center.

Parents will have to come to the center to receive a refund. Reimbursements will be made in cash. A form will need to be completed before payment can be received. Pick ups can be made June 15th or 23rd from 3:30 to 6:30.

