The Laredo Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance this week regarding dogs.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the ordinance was amended from the prior ordinance to add a section regarding the number of dogs. The ordinance says kennels, hobbyist, or puppy mills will not be allowed in Laredo, and the maximum number of dogs allowed on an occupied residential property is four.

Current residents on the day of the passage of the ordinance will be allowed to keep the dogs they currently have.

