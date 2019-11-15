Area companies receive training assistance through Missouri One Start program

Governor Mike Parson announced on Wednesday the award of more than $7,800,000 to 226 projects in Missouri for customized training assistance through the Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start program.

Area companies receiving training assistance include Modine Manufacturing Company at Trenton; Sonoco Plastics at Chillicothe; Landmark Manufacturing at Gallatin; Kraft Heinz Foods of Kirksville; ConAgra Foods, Onshore Outsourcing, and POET Biorefinery, all of Macon; and Johnson Controls of Albany.

There are five companies each receiving training assistance at Maryville and Saint Joseph.

The Missouri One Start customized training program provides eligible companies with resources to train or upskill employees according to specific workforce needs. The program allows companies to choose how the training is provided.

Parson said that “helping employers train new and existing workers helps them stay competitive, and that means growth for the business and [the] state’s economy.”

Missouri One Start is one of the key workforce development initiatives included in Senate Bill 68, which was signed into law in July.

